Strict measures to tackle terrorism to be taken





The meeting reviewed over all law and order situation in the district and took some decisions for the next course of actions to improve the law and order in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Iqbal Hossain presided over the meeting while Additional Deputy Magistrate Md Yusuf Ali, Deputy Police Commissioner Ehsan Shah, and Khulna Press Club President S M Nazrul Islam also addressed the meeting.

Speakers said business community will have to play a responsible role for ensuring fair price and sufficient supply of essential commodities during the month of Ramadan.

The government will provide all necessary supports to the businessmen. They have to run their business with the right profit, they added.

They viewed to prepare a strategic programme for consumers by ensuring smooth supply and price at affordable level of the daily essentials during the Ramadan.

The meeting reviewed over all law and order situation and took decisions to control illegal drugs in order to save the young generation from its abuse.

The meeting asked the law enforcers to take strong measures against the drug peddlers in collaboration with the community leaders and public representatives.

It also laid stress on raising massive awareness against drugs and urged the law enforcers to carry out special campaign to combat drug abuse.















