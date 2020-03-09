Video
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:38 AM
Home Countryside

Gangni farmers export cabbage to Malaysia

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
MR Alam

MEHERPUR, Mar 8: The farmers of Gangni Upazila in the district are now exporting cabbage to Malaysia as safe vegetable. Following this, a new chapter of vegetable cultivation has begun here.
Farmers in the region are now getting much interest in producing safer vegetables with a hope of earning much profit by spending little investment.
Cultivating various types of vegetables, the farmers of the upazila are playing significant role in the country's vegetable production and earning foreign currency through the exportation.
Of these vegetable, a total of 44 metric tonnes of cabbage were exported to Malaysia this season.
Vegetable farmer of Shaharbati Village in the upazila Shahin said it is possible to make profit of Tk 40,000 per bigha cultivating vegetables. Cultivating cabbage brings more profit than the other crops at a minimum cost. However, he is being assisted by a commercial establishment to export the cabbage.
Farmers Tahshin and Shanto of the upazila said the growers here became more interested in cultivating cabbage as the demand of it has been increased a lot, and it is now being exported abroad.
Quality Control Manager of the exporting company Rubel Hossain said more than a hundred of farmers are now cultivating cabbage on about 50 hectares of land in the upazila. If the farmers get profit through exportation this season, more cabbage would be exported the next year, he added.  
Gangni Upazila Agriculture Officer KM Shahabuddin Ahmed said the local vegetables are now being exported to different countries of the world including Malaysia. It is quite possible to earn a large amount of foreign currency from these exported vegetables every year, he added.


