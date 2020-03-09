Video
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:37 AM
AC Milan fire Boban after nine months

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

MILAN, MARCH 8: AC Milan have fired chief football officer Zvonimir Boban after just nine months in the job, the club confirmed on Saturday.
Former Milan midfielder Boban was brought in to replace Leonardo, who joined Paris Saint-Germain.
The 51-year-old Boban had expressed disappointment in the press at affairs at the club this week, and had a strained relationship with director Ivan Gazidis.
"The club thanks Zvonimir for his service to the club over the past nine months, and wishes him all the best for his future professional career," a Milan statement said.    -AFP


