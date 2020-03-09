Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:37 AM
latest
Home Sports

Hardik Pandya returns to India squad

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

NEW DELHI, MARCH 8: Flamboyant Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was picked for India's upcoming ODI series against South Africa after months sidelined by injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said Sunday.
The 26-year-old underwent successful surgery for a lower-back injury in October and had not played since then.
Also back in the team was veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, who dislocated his shoulder against Australia in January, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who last played in December before a hernia operation.
Rohit Sharma was rested after picking up a calf injury that saw him sit out the recent New Zealand Test series.
The first ODI will be played on March 12 in Dharamshala and the second on March 15 in Lucknow. The final match will be played in Kolkata on March 18.
ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dele Alli rescues point for Spurs at Burnley
AC Milan fire Boban after nine months
Guardiola surprised by City's dominance over Man Utd
Liverpool bounce back, Arsenal close gap on top four
Barcelona confidence unaffected by fan frustration, says Setien
Hardik Pandya returns to India squad
Tigers keen to build a stable team for T20 WC through Zimbabwe series
Mashrafe is not to back out from any challenge: Papon


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft