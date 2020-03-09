Tigers keen to build a stable team for T20 WC through Zimbabwe series





He further said that the two-match series against Zimbabwe is also a case for them to design their best line up for the T20 World Cup.

"The T20 World Cup is approaching fast. I think it's the high time to build a settle unit for the World Cup. If we can perform consistently and win the game regularly, it will boost up for the World Cup," Mahmudullah Riyad said here on Sunday.

The T20 World Cup is set to kick-off in October this year in Australia. As a captain, Mahmudullah also has the plan to give the players belief and freedom so that they can prepare them for the ultimate tournament.

"I always believe to give the players a belief so that they can keep faith on me as a captain. Because T20 form is such that you can't play well in every game. But that doesn't mean they should feel discomfort and will be scared to loss the place. I think as a captain I have a responsibility. I want to give them freedom and certainty."

The T20 captain of Bangladesh said they have already devised a plan for this format of cricket and they want to execute it in this series and asses if it will fetch good result in the coming World Cup.

"I have already talked to the coach about strategy. I am very clear in this regard that what I want and what the coach wants. Hopefully those who will play, will play according to their position. Since Saifuddin comes back, the team gets a flexibility. As a bowling all-rounder his role is very

crucial. I think Saifuddin's inclusion will give us the stability that we want," he pointed out.

The captain insisted that a stable batting order is imperative to build a team for the World Cup.

"I want to talk to the team management further and make it sure that we can get a stable batting order. I want the players to get up in whatever position they bat. I want to ensure that they will get the freedom to perform," he added.

Mahmudullah however is pleased to see the form of Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal and also feel relived, watching Saifuddin come back with full glory after the back injury.

"We all know how capable Liton Das is. It is really pleasing to see the way he is batting now. Hopefully he will keep it up," he said.

"You may talk about the strike rate of Tamim Iqbal but I think if he can play the way he is playing, he can make even a century in this series. I am not really worried about him. He has been in very good form and he is the highest run-getter for Bangladesh in T20 format," he added.

Coming to the first game against Zimbabwe, Mahmudullah said dew could affect the match but the way Bangladeshi batsmen are batting at this moment, it makes him upbeat to win the game from any situation.

Moreover he also expected a century partnership from the opening stand of Tamim and Liton, considering the batsmen's form.

"The way Tamim and Liton is batting, I think a century won't be due for long time," he said. 'Our batsmen have been batting really well. We can expect a very good total. Dew could affect but still I am confident that we can win the game from any situation," he said. -BSS















