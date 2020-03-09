Video
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:37 AM
Mashrafe is not to back out from any challenge: Papon

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon believes Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will make his way to the national team as a general player if he really wants to play the ODI cricket, an only format currently he is playing.
Papon said he in fact won't be surprised if he sees Mashrafe to make the cut in the national team, considering the stubborn personality he possess.
Mashrafe of late stepped down from the ODI captaincy but insisted that he wants to continue the cricket as a player.
"Age is a factor but if he wants to play cricket, I will say 'welcome'. But he has to compete like others to make the cut in the national team," Papon said here on Sunday, while he announced Tamim Iqbal as the captain in ODI format, replacing Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.    -BSS


