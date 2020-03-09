Video
Monday, 9 March, 2020
BCB to sign separate contracts with players for red and white ball games

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Board revealed 16-cricketer's name on Sunday for the central contract which the apex body of country's cricket confirmed officially. The new contract will be considered effective between January 01 and December 31, 2020.
This time BCB made separate lists of contracts for longer versions and shorter versions. Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Miraz are the seven players to be considered for both the formats.
Tests skipper Mominul Haque along with Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi and Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury were brought under contract as specialist Test players while T20i skipper Mahmudullah alongside Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain and Naim Sheik were penned for shorter versions.
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza requested the BCB to cut his name from the central contract while Shakib Al Hasan is now out of action for ICCs ban. So, those two senior cricketers were unnamed from the previous contracts. Besides, Imrul Kayes, Abu Haider Rony, Shadman Islam, Rubel Hossain and Syed Khaled Hasan were also being trimmed from central contract.
Shanto, Mithun, Ebadot, Afif and Naim were considered for the central contract for the first time.









