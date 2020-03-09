Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:37 AM
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan seals T20 series win against Ireland

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

GREATER NOIDA, MARCH 8: Teenage spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three wickets to help Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 runs and claim an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the second Twenty20 international in India on Sunday.
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat, but started sluggishly before skipper Asghar Afghan's 49 off 28 balls lifted the team to 184 for 4 from 20 overs.
Mujeeb struck early in Ireland's innings to claim the wickets of openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien, and finished with 3-38 to earn the man of the match.
Captain Andrew Balbirnie (46) and Harry Tector (37) mounted a recovery but it was not enough, with Ireland finishing on 163-6.
"Happy to win the series. We focused on some strike rotation before going for quick runs," Afghan told Cricinfo after the match.
Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said his team needed to build on its strong starts.
"We started pretty well but you have to be good for the whole 20 overs... The series is now gone but it's a big year and we need to focus on the third game," Balbirnie added.
Afghanistan beat Ireland in the first match on Friday in a rain-affected fixture in India.
The two teams play the third and final game, also in northern India, on Tuesday.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dele Alli rescues point for Spurs at Burnley
AC Milan fire Boban after nine months
Guardiola surprised by City's dominance over Man Utd
Liverpool bounce back, Arsenal close gap on top four
Barcelona confidence unaffected by fan frustration, says Setien
Hardik Pandya returns to India squad
Tigers keen to build a stable team for T20 WC through Zimbabwe series
Mashrafe is not to back out from any challenge: Papon


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft