Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:37 AM
Tigers fervent to keep dominance over Zim in T20s starting today

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe's Tour of Bangladesh 2020
Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das during the practice session on Sunday ahead of the T20 clash against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo: BCB

Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das during the practice session on Sunday ahead of the T20 clash against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo: BCB

Bangladesh will meet Zimbabwe in the starter of the two-match bilateral T20i series today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The match is scheduled to commence at 6:00pm (BST).
Home side are upbeat winning one-off Test match followed by sweeping guests cleanly in the three-match ODI series.
Bangladesh have one win in last five T20 matches. After 2-1 defeat to India they lost the three-match T20 series 2-0 against Pakistan last month. So, they must be looking some cures winning today. Zimbabwe on the other hand, are very rhythmic side in the T20 format of the game. They also will be trying to turn around playing their type game.
Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das had terrific dominance over visiting bowlers throughout the ODI series. They also will claim the spot light in 20-over game from Bangladesh's point of view.
Team management must find difficulties to place four-openers in their right place. If Tamim-Liton continues opening, Naim Sheikh will be sent at a different order, which is true for Soumya Sarkar as well. If they kept faith on Naim as the T20 opening partner of Tamim, Liton will be sent at the middle order, in the position of Mohammad Mithun. Soumya will bat at three.
Mushfiqur Rahim and Skipper Mahmudullah will bat at number 4 and 5 respectively. All-rounders duo Afif Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin along with Mustafizur Rahman are the next auto choices while any two of Mahadi Hasan, Aminul Biplob and Shafiul Islam have possibility to enter in the final eleven.
Zimbabwe on the other hand, have trusted T20 performers like Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine and Regis Chakabva. Zimbabwean however, must keep their eye on newbie Wesley Madhevere. The under-19 boy had been phenomenal with both bat and ball in just late ODI series and is sure to get the T20i cap today. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma and Carl Mumba have possibility to feat guests in the 1st T20.
The weather forecast shows nothing wrong. Home of cricket Mirpur always offers sporting wickets. So, toss winning captain must prefer to bowl first considering dew factors at night.









