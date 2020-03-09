Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:36 AM
latest
Home Sports

Women\'s Twenty20 World Cup

Australia crush India to win fifth T20 World Cup

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Women's Twenty20 World Cup
Australia's captain Meg Lanning (C) with teammates celebrate with the winning trophy of Twenty20 women's cricket World Cup after beating India in the final in Melbourne on March 8, 2020. photo: AFP

Australia's captain Meg Lanning (C) with teammates celebrate with the winning trophy of Twenty20 women's cricket World Cup after beating India in the final in Melbourne on March 8, 2020. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, MARCH 8: A rampant Australia emphatically swept to their fifth women's Twenty20 World Cup title Sunday, crushing India by 85 runs in front of more than 86,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Alyssa Healy smashed a quick-fire 75 and Beth Mooney an unbeaten 78 as the defending champions plundered an ominous 184 for four -- the highest score ever in a women's T20 final.
India could only manage 99 all out to end a 17-day tournament that reinforced Australia's dominance of the sport, having now won five of the seven World Cups so far.
The blockbuster showdown between the world's top-ranked team and fast-improving India was billed as the biggest in women's cricket history.
A #FilltheMCG campaign was launched to help bring the sport to a new generation and fans responded with 86,174 attending, despite fears about the deadly coronavirus that has seen other global sporting events cancelled or played behind closed doors.
They were targeting the official world record for a women's sporting fixture -- set at the 1999 football World Cup final when 90,185 watched the United States beat China in California -- but fell just short.
It was nevertheless a record crowd for a women's cricket game helped by the lure of pop superstar Katy Perry, who performed before and after the game.
Australia came into their sixth successive final as heavy favourites, in contrast to India who were playing their first decider.
India had upset Meg Lanning's team by 17 runs in the opening game of the tournament, but they never got a look in on Sunday.
After Lanning won the toss, Healy, whose pace spearhead husband Mitchell Starc jetted back from Australia's tour of South Africa to watch her play, showed her intent with a boundary off Deepti Sharma's first ball.
She smacked two more in an eventful opening over which also saw her dropped by Shafali Verma.
Opening partner Mooney also had an early let-off, with Rajeshwari Gayakwad putting down a caught and bowled chance when she was on eight.
India was jittery and an aggressive Healy smashed two big sixes in succession off Gayakwad before bringing up her 12th T20 half-century with yet another boundary.
They reached 91 without loss at the halfway mark, with Healy then hitting three successive sixes off Shikha Pandey who was taken for 23 in the over.
Her luck finally ran out going for another big hit, caught for 75 from just 39 balls.  
At the other end, Mooney quietly went about her business to bring up her ninth T20 half-century before three late wickets fell.
India got off to a horror start with explosive 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma, who has used the tournament to announce herself to the world, out for two.
Taniya Bhatia retired hurt after being hit on the helmet, holding her neck as she walked off, before Jemimah Rodrigues fell without scoring to Jess Jonassen.
India were in big trouble at 32 for four after Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur both went cheaply.
Sharma hit a battling 33 but it was never going to be enough with Megan Schutt taking 4-18.




It capped an engrossing final that CA chief Kevin Roberts said reflected the sport's growing popularity, while a boost in prize money strengthened a push for gender equality.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dele Alli rescues point for Spurs at Burnley
AC Milan fire Boban after nine months
Guardiola surprised by City's dominance over Man Utd
Liverpool bounce back, Arsenal close gap on top four
Barcelona confidence unaffected by fan frustration, says Setien
Hardik Pandya returns to India squad
Tigers keen to build a stable team for T20 WC through Zimbabwe series
Mashrafe is not to back out from any challenge: Papon


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft