BAF receives $40,000 yearly from IAAF





Due to inactivity BAF, the international governing body of Amateur Athletics stopped the allowance to the federation few years back. After a change in the executive committee and starting of different activities, IAAF began providing the allowance two years back.

In 2018, BAF received $15,000 and increased to $25,000 in 2019. From this year, International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) is increasing the amount to $40,000 to inspire the federation to do more in attaining the expected standard.

Mr Abdur Rakib says, "We increased communication in international level over the years. We participated in different international events of IAAF and our financial report is up to date. That is why they are happy with us at our deeds."

But, due to lack of a usable track, local athletics is suffering a lot. The federation had to arrange a big event out of Dhaka recently because of the problem. The official believes that if the track is not repaired or a new track is not set up soon, the usual athletics activity will be greatly hampered.



















