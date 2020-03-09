Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:36 AM
latest
Home Business

Canada to preserve fiscal firepower amid spread of virus

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

TORONTO, March 7: Canada will preserve its fiscal firepower even as it takes measures to help those who are hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Friday as the spread of the virus reached a new phase.
"Canada, more so than any other country in the G7, has economic resiliency and fiscal firepower at its disposal," Bill Morneau told business leaders in Toronto. Morneau is due to present the budget by the end of the month.
"We intend on maintaining this advantage. This means that we will be judicious and responsible in how we make investments in this budget."
But Morneau has also said he is worried about economic damage to the energy and tourism industries.
Chinese tourists generate about C$2 billion ($1.5 billion)annually in Canada, but their numbers have dwindled and revenue from their visits is expected to be down by C$550 million by June, Tourism Minister Melanie Joly told reporters in Montreal.
There are now 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, and British Columbia on Thursday reported a woman who had not traveled outside the country had contracted the disease, making it the first possible case of local transmission.
On Friday, the first possible case of spread from the United States was reported.
Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam advised Canadians to think twice before taking cruises.
"Cruise ships present environments where COVID-19 can spread easily, given close contacts between passengers and crew for significant periods of time," she told reporters, saying the elderly were particularly vulnerable.
In just a month, the virus has changed Canada's economic outlook, Morneau said, as he pledged government support for those who are forced into quarantine. The specifics of the planned assistance will be announced soon, he added.
Also due to the virus, Morneau said he would increase the risk provision in the budget. Canada includes a cushion in its annual spending package for risk, which in December was set at C$3 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.
Though Morneau said he would rather do too much than too little amid uncertainty over the economic impact of the virus, he stopped well short of promising a wave of fiscal stimulus.
He repeated on Friday that the debt-to-GDP ratio would continue to decline.




Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Thursday said the country's economic resiliency would be "seriously tested" by the epidemic.
On Wednesday, the central bank slashed its overnight lending rate and said it was prepared to cut further if necessary.
The Canadian dollar weakened on Friday against its US counterpart and government bond yields tumbled as concerns about the coronavirus impact grew, even after data showed Canada's employers added more jobs in February than expected.
In a sign of potential future economic challenges, Statistics Canada on Friday said January trade data showed substantial decreases in exports and imports with China.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada to preserve fiscal firepower amid spread of virus
IndiGo waives-off change fees on all bookings till March
Tata Sons board tilts towards bid to acquire Air India
Coronavirus: Thousands of airline workers may lose their jobs
US-Bangla airlines adds one flight to Sylhet
UAE central bank’s response to virus to help thwart solvency issues
US judge says Amazon likely to succeed on key argument in contract challenge
Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft