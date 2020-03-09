US-Bangla airlines adds one flight to Sylhet

US-Bangla Airlines, one of the country's private carrier, has decided to operate one more flight to Sylhet from March 29 along with its existing two daily flights.

The airlines made the decision considering the recent passenger growth on Dhaka-Sylhet route, a press release said on Sunday.

Currently, on domestic routes, the airline operates daily flights to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Saidpur, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Barishal and to international destinations like Kolkata, Chennai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Muscat and Doha.

The carrier has thirteen aircraft in its fleet including four Boeing 737- 800, six ATR72-600 and three DASH8-Q400.





