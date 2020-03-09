UAE central bank’s response to virus to help thwart solvency issues





Guidance, however, is credit negative because it will lower system-wide transparency of banks' asset quality if sustained over long term.

The recent guidelines issued by the Central Bank of the UAE to lenders will soften coronavirus' economic effects but would diminish transparency, Moody's said.

On March 1, the apex bank advised UAE-based lenders and finance companies to implement measures to mitigate the economic effects of the global coronavirus outbreak. The measures include re-scheduling loan contracts, temporary deferrals on monthly loan payments, and reducing fees and commissions for affected customers.

"The guidance will support the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak and contain contingent liability risk for the government by preventing potential liquidity challenges from turning into solvency issues for some UAE private sector and government-related entities. For banks, however, the guidance is credit negative because it will lower system-wide transparency of banks' asset quality if sustained over the long term," Moody's Investors service said in a report.

Analysts at the ratings agency said the measures in the central bank's guidance would reduce banks' immediate recognition of problem loans arising from coronavirus-related disruptions. "If the measure remains in place long term, it would lower transparency about problem loans in the banking system and reduce forecasting visibility." -Khaleej Times

















