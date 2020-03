Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui







Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan celebrating the International Women Day at a function held at bank's Head office on Sunday accompanied by women's colleagues and other officials. He asked the women colleagues to work with honesty and integrity for betterment of the bank in the coming days.