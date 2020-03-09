

Dhaka Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq



















Dhaka Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Abu Jafar, Deputy Managing Director A K M Shahnawaj, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Business Division Md. Shafquat Hossain and Dhaka Bank Foundation CEO Arham Masudul Huq at the launching ceremony of 'Shobar jonno bari offer' held in the city recently. Under this offer, prospective customers can get initial decision of home loan eligibility through online application instantly. The offer includes zero per cent loan processing fee, lower interest rate, insurance coverage facility and complementary Dhaka Bank credit card facility. In addition to these, 10pc discount and zero percent EMI facility for buying electronics, home appliance and furniture for home use. This offer remains valid throughout the Mujib borsho celebration.