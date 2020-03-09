German economy hit by spread of new coronavirus





The German DAX index of the country's 30 largest listed companies reflected this downward trend and showed the similarities with the global financial crisis in 2008 and the 2011 Black Monday.

On Friday, the German DAX index continued falling and has so far decreased by more than 13 per cent within the last two weeks after reaching an all-time high in mid-February.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 534 by Friday.

Within the last three days, the number of infections in Germany has more than doubled. "We are dealing with a virus that has already spread to most parts of the world and is likely not to disappear," RKI Vice President Lars Schaade said at a recent press conference.

Many listed companies such as Germany's biggest airline Lufthansa are directly affected by the epidemic. On Thursday, Lufthansa announced the decision to cancel about 7,100 flights in Europe in March alone as a result of the decline in demand due to the outbreak.

This week, the organizers of Hannover Messe 2020, Germany's important industrial trade fair, decided to postpone the fair to July. Over the last two weeks, the world's leading tourism trade show ITB in Berlin, the International Craft Fair Munich and the Leipzig Book Fair as well as a number of smaller trade fairs in Germany have also been postponed or cancelled.

The German industry, which had already shown first signs of weakness in the face of the virus, was now "threatened by the longest recession since reunification," the Federation of German Industries (BDI) warned.

Industrial production in Germany has already fallen for the sixth consecutive quarter, most recently in the fourth quarter of 2019 by 5.7 per cent year-on-year.

The industry association BDI stressed that there was a direct connection between the economy's downward trend and the spread of the virus.

"The coronavirus and its worldwide distribution currently have the greatest negative impact on the economic development in Germany," showing how "vulnerable" the export-oriented German economy is, the BDI pointed out.

In order to address the medical emergency in Germany, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is ready to provide financial support. "If the situation required such an impulse, we also have the means to launch an economic recovery plan," he said. -Xinhua



















