Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:35 AM
latest
Home Business

UK to deliver post-Brexit budget under virus cloud

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3

LONDON, March 8: Britain unveils its first post-Brexit budget on Wednesday and analysts expect Prime Minister Boris Johnson to press ahead with major spending on infrastructure, despite the economic fallout from the coronavirus.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak, who will present the budget after his predecessor Sajid Javid resigned unexpectedly last month, is also scheduled to outline emergency funding measures in the battle against COVID-19.
Before the novel coronavirus hit the headlines, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak had said the budget "will deliver" on recent government promises of "unleashing the country's potential".
However, the government has now delayed publication of its National Infrastructure Strategy -- a more long-term outlook on improving British transport connections while achieving net-zero emissions nationwide by 2050.
In the immediate term, 39-year-old Sunak's task is to carry out Johnson's goal of boosting improved productivity in cities outside London via massive infrastructure projects, such as the new high-speed railway HS2.
Javid resigned, and was replaced by his deputy Sunak, after Johnson offered to keep on the former chancellor only if he sacked all of his political advisers.
The prime minister wants greater say over Treasury policy following the Conservatives' victory in the general election in December that finally unlocked Brexit and allowed Britain to quit the European Union on January 31.
"Sunak won't sit on his hands in the budget, in the face of the meltdown in financial markets and growing concerns that the coronavirus is developing into a pandemic," said Ruth Gregory, economist at Capital Economics research group.
"The chancellor's first priority will be to unveil a package of targeted measures to help offset any damage inflicted by the virus."
The second "will be to deliver the government's 2019 manifesto promises and set the wheels in motion on raising investment spending," Gregory said.
The government has said full construction work on the long-delayed HS2 would begin next month after Johnson backed the project despite soaring costs and damage to wildlife.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada to preserve fiscal firepower amid spread of virus
IndiGo waives-off change fees on all bookings till March
Tata Sons board tilts towards bid to acquire Air India
Coronavirus: Thousands of airline workers may lose their jobs
US-Bangla airlines adds one flight to Sylhet
UAE central bank’s response to virus to help thwart solvency issues
US judge says Amazon likely to succeed on key argument in contract challenge
Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft