Kazakhstan set for cost cutting with oil at $40

VIENNA, March 8: Kazakhstan is working on measures to cut costs with oil prices nearing $40 per barrel, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev told Reuters on Saturday following the collapse of international oil talks in Vienna.

Oil slid to its biggest daily loss in more than 11 years on Friday after Russia balked at Opec's proposed steep production cuts to stabilise prices hit by economic fallout from the coronavirus, and Opec responded by removing limits on its own production.

Brent futures had their biggest daily per centage decline since December 2008, falling by $4.72, or 9.4 per cent, to settle at $45.27 a barrel on Friday. It was Brent's lowest closing price since June 2017. -Reuters



