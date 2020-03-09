

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman Morshed Alam, MP handing over a cheque of Tk.10.00 lac to Chairperson of Society for the Welfare of Autistic Children (SWAC) Subarna Chakma at the bank's Head office in Dhaka on Sunday. Mercantile Bank Foundation Chairman M. Amanullah, MBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and other senior officials from both the organisations were present on the occasion. Mercantile Bank donates each year to SWAC as part of its corporate social responsibility.