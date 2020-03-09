Global growth may be cut by up to 0.4pc, warns ADB study





The outbreak will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies through numerous channels, including sharp declines in domestic demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade and production linkages, supply disruptions, and health effects, according to a new analysis by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In a moderate scenario, where precautionary behaviors and restrictions such as travel bans start easing 3 months after the outbreak intensified and restrictions were imposed in late January, global losses could reach $156 billion, or 0.2per cent of global GDP. China would account for $103 billion of those losses-or 0.8per cent of its GDP. The rest of developing Asia would lose $22 billion, or 0.2per cent of its GDP.

"There are many uncertainties about COVID-19, including its economic impact," said ADB chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada.

"This requires the use of multiple scenarios to provide a clearer picture of potential losses. We hope this analysis can support governments as they prepare clear and decisive responses to mitigate the human and economic impacts of this outbreak."

The demand shocks can spill over to other sectors and economies via trade and production linkages. China is now the world's second-largest economy, and accounts for one third of global growth.

"Thus, a drop in demand for goods and services from China is likely to be felt widely. Shocks to final demand-in this case, tourism demand and domestic consumption-are transmitted across sectors and borders via trade and production linkages," the report said.

Tourism arrivals and receipts in many developing Asian economies are expected to decline sharply, as a result of numerous travel bans as well as precautionary behavior. One of the most significant travel bans is the one imposed by China itself. This ban, which remains in effect, affects 55per cent of China's total outbound tourism.

In addition, at least 47 economies have imposed bans on travel to and from China, including Australia, the United States, and the Russian Federation.

Many airlines have suspended or sharply curtailed flights to China as well. It is likely that China will see a decline in tourist arrivals by at least as large as the 7.7per cent year-on-year decline it experienced in 2003 during the SARS outbreak.

As for the rest of developing Asia, even without explicit bans on travel to other Asian economies, non-Chinese tourist arrivals are likely to decline as tourists avoid traveling in the region. During the 2003 SARS outbreak, for example, Southeast and East Asian economies such as Indonesia, Thailand, and the Republic of Korea all saw declines in arrivals from economies outside. -TNN















NEW DELHI, March 7: The coronavirus outbreak is likely to have a global impact of $77 billion to $347 billion or 0.1per cent to 0.4per cent of world GDP (gross domestic product), a study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has shown. Twothirds of the impact will be felt by China, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak.The outbreak will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies through numerous channels, including sharp declines in domestic demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade and production linkages, supply disruptions, and health effects, according to a new analysis by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).In a moderate scenario, where precautionary behaviors and restrictions such as travel bans start easing 3 months after the outbreak intensified and restrictions were imposed in late January, global losses could reach $156 billion, or 0.2per cent of global GDP. China would account for $103 billion of those losses-or 0.8per cent of its GDP. The rest of developing Asia would lose $22 billion, or 0.2per cent of its GDP."There are many uncertainties about COVID-19, including its economic impact," said ADB chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada."This requires the use of multiple scenarios to provide a clearer picture of potential losses. We hope this analysis can support governments as they prepare clear and decisive responses to mitigate the human and economic impacts of this outbreak."The demand shocks can spill over to other sectors and economies via trade and production linkages. China is now the world's second-largest economy, and accounts for one third of global growth."Thus, a drop in demand for goods and services from China is likely to be felt widely. Shocks to final demand-in this case, tourism demand and domestic consumption-are transmitted across sectors and borders via trade and production linkages," the report said.Tourism arrivals and receipts in many developing Asian economies are expected to decline sharply, as a result of numerous travel bans as well as precautionary behavior. One of the most significant travel bans is the one imposed by China itself. This ban, which remains in effect, affects 55per cent of China's total outbound tourism.In addition, at least 47 economies have imposed bans on travel to and from China, including Australia, the United States, and the Russian Federation.Many airlines have suspended or sharply curtailed flights to China as well. It is likely that China will see a decline in tourist arrivals by at least as large as the 7.7per cent year-on-year decline it experienced in 2003 during the SARS outbreak.As for the rest of developing Asia, even without explicit bans on travel to other Asian economies, non-Chinese tourist arrivals are likely to decline as tourists avoid traveling in the region. During the 2003 SARS outbreak, for example, Southeast and East Asian economies such as Indonesia, Thailand, and the Republic of Korea all saw declines in arrivals from economies outside. -TNN