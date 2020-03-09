Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:34 AM
latest
Home Business

Iraq looks to private business to fix healthcare sector

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4

BAGHDAD, March 7: Health ministry hopes private centres will save government money it currently spends on medical evacuation programme to send patients abroad Iraq's Ministry of Health is turning to private business to help shoulder the cost of upgrading equipment and services.
Among them is Rafee Al Rawi, who promises to revolutionise cancer treatment in Iraq. Al Rawi is a pathologist by training and now lives in Dubai. He owns a medical devices supplier, an insurance company, a cardiovascular treatment centre in Baghdad and one of the few private pharmaceutical firms in Iraq, making him the country's closest thing to a healthcare mogul.
For his latest venture, Rawi and his business partners have put $50 million into the Andalus Hospital and Specialized Cancer Treatment Center, a 140,000sqft hospital on the eastern side of Baghdad. The hospital began accepting its first patients in the summer of 2018 and is slated to fully open in April 2020.
Al Rawi estimates he and his business partners will invest another $100 million in the hospital. The project is part of a joint venture with Healthcare Global Enterprises, the largest provider of cancer care in India.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada to preserve fiscal firepower amid spread of virus
IndiGo waives-off change fees on all bookings till March
Tata Sons board tilts towards bid to acquire Air India
Coronavirus: Thousands of airline workers may lose their jobs
US-Bangla airlines adds one flight to Sylhet
UAE central bank’s response to virus to help thwart solvency issues
US judge says Amazon likely to succeed on key argument in contract challenge
Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft