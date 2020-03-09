Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:34 AM
latest
Home Business

No promises regarding steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil: Trump

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

No promises regarding steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil: Trump

No promises regarding steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil: Trump

PALM BEACH, March 8: President Donald Trump praised the United States' relationship with Brazil under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, but declined to say whether he would impose steel and aluminum tariffs on the South American country.
Ahead of a dinner between the two men at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump was asked if he would continue to hold off placing new tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum. Trump responded that the United States had helped Brazil, but said he would not make any promises regarding tariffs.
The Western Hemisphere's two largest economies had been embroiled in a trade spat over US metal tariffs. But Bolsonaro in December said Trump had told him there would be no new US tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum.
"Brazil loves him, and the USA loves him," Trump said of Bolsonaro as the two men stood briefly in front of journalists. "The friendship is probably stronger now than it's ever been."
The two leaders, who share a similar brand of conservative, populist politics, last met roughly a year ago at the White House.
A senior US administration official told reporters earlier on Saturday that the two leaders were expected to discuss the crisis in Venezuela, economic ties and the possibility of a US-Brazil trade agreement. Forest conservation was also on the topic list for the meeting, the official said.    -Reuters









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada to preserve fiscal firepower amid spread of virus
IndiGo waives-off change fees on all bookings till March
Tata Sons board tilts towards bid to acquire Air India
Coronavirus: Thousands of airline workers may lose their jobs
US-Bangla airlines adds one flight to Sylhet
UAE central bank’s response to virus to help thwart solvency issues
US judge says Amazon likely to succeed on key argument in contract challenge
Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui


Latest News
Coronavirus crisis: Educational institutions likely to be closed
Two more bodies found, bride still missing
Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract
'Mujib Year' opening programmes restructured
BEPZA celebrates International Women's Day
Quarantine must for passengers arriving from six countries
Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus
Modi visit: Home minister warns stern action against any chaos
If there's no democracy, there's no women's rights: Fakhrul
HC for listing language heroes, martyrs
Most Read News
26 women in leadership jointly awarded by IUB and Pathao
3 coronavirus infected patients in Bangladesh
Meherpur trader strangled
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
International Women’s Day today
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
2 more die, New York declares state of emergency
Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft