Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:34 AM
Malaysia’s int’l reserves stand at $103.4bn

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6: Malaysia's central bank said Friday that its international reserves stood at 103.4 billion US dollars as of Feb. 28, 2020.
The reserves were 0.9 per cent lower when compared with 104.3 billion US dollars as of Feb. 14, 2020.
The Bank Negara said in a statement that the reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.4 months of retained imports and is 1.1 time total short-term external debt.
The international reserves consist of 96.7 billion US dollars in foreign currency reserves, 1.1 billion US dollars in International Monetary Fund Reserves Position, 1.2 billion US dollars in Special Drawing Rights, 1.9 billion US dollars in gold and 2.5 billion US dollars in other reserves assets.    -Xinhua


