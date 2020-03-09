China’s renewable energy capacity going up

BEIJING, March 7: China saw its installed capacity of renewable energy grow 9 per cent year on year to 794 million kilowatts by the end of last year, the latest data from the National Energy Administration showed.

Wind and solar farms saw capacity rise 14 per cent and 17.3 per cent year on year, respectively, while hydropower plants saw a 1.1-per cent rise by capacity. Biomass power generation registered the fastest growth with capacity expanding 26.6 per cent to 22.54 million kilowatts.

In 2019, the country generated 2.04 trillion kWh of electricity from renewable energy sources, which accounted for 27.9 per cent of the total electricity output, up 1.2 per centage points year on year. -Xinhua







