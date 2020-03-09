NBR in Jashore launches search for new VAT payers





This survey is being conducted in a bid to mobilize more revenue collection through expanding the VAT net.

Under the initiative, VAT officials are visiting various shopping malls and markets in Jashore and thus motivating the businesses to get registered for VAT payment and thus submitting their returns under the new VAT law.

Besides, the VAT officials are also distributing leaflets among the businessmen to create awareness on VAT payment.

Talking to BSS, Commissioner of Jashore VAT Commissionerate M Zakir Hossain said, "Still many businessmen are yet to get registered or not paying VAT. It's not possible to mobilize more revenue collection without bringing those businessmen under the VAT net. For this, we've started this innovative operation for identifying new VAT payers,"

He said that the number of VAT registration with the Jashore VAT Commissionerate is currently around 10,000 while a target has been set to detect 5,000 more new VAT payers.

Zakir informed that those who are registering themselves for VAT payment are also submitting their VAT returns, side by side the authorities are also informing the potential business houses about the possible punishment for not paying VAT and not submitting returns.

Earlier, the Jashore VAT Commissionerate organized a VAT fair in Jashore delivering three related services for properly enacting the new VAT Act amid huge response from the taxpayers. The fair was organized to give practical training to the VAT payers through online submission of VAT returns. -BSS

















