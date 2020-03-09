Video
Monday, 9 March, 2020, 6:33 AM
Myanmar’s foreign trade reaches over $16b in 5 months

Published : Monday, 9 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

YANGON, March 6: Myanmar's foreign trade reached over 16.3 billion US dollars in first five months of present fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.
From Oct. 1, 2019 to Feb. 28 this year, the country earned over 7.6 billion US dollars while its import hit over 8.6 billion US dollars.
Myanmar mainly exports agricultural products, animal products, marine products, minerals, forest products and manufacturing goods while capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods are imported to the country.
Of the export products, manufacturing goods were mostly exported during the five-month period, earning 4.3 billion US dollars while capital goods topped the list of import with 3.2 billion US dollars' value. About 80 per cent of Myanmar's foreign trade is done through sea-borne trade and its border trade is being conducted through 17 border gates with four neighboring countries -- China, Thailand, India and Bangladesh.    -Xinhua


