Evaly blamed for misleading buyers





Recently, the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate has filed a complaint against 'Evaly' while an intelligence agency has run a probe on the complaints made against it.

As per the findings, the e-Commerce firm does not have cash on delivery (COD) or alternative payment method after receiving the product in Evaly store. One must pay in advance online to purchase its products, which is made available usually after a few months of the payment.

Allegations have also surfaced that its products are never delivered at the stipulated times. Even after waiting three to four months, customers are often told that the products are out of stock and as such delivery delayed.

Eventually, most of the products what clients then get turn out to be out dated or below standard from the promise. Adding a nail to the coffin, customers of undelivered goods are not refunded directly. The money remains in the 'Evaly accounts' and is adjusted only when another product is purchased.

Customers have even accused the entity for cheating. A customer, who paid for purchasing three mobile phones, was not delivered at the stipulated time and worse in quality. Desired handsets were not provided. To make matters worse, extra money had to be paid by the buyer for changing the sets, an error for which the company was at fault. Shamim Rafi, a victim customer of Evaly, detailed his complaint on different social media.

He claimed that on November 7, an Evaly advertisement was given with an offer of almost 50 per cent discount for a Motorola E5 Plus mobile phone set. The phone set was supposed to be delivered within 5 days, but after seven to eight days, in a Facebook Live session a representative of Evaly told the buyer that the Motorola mobile was not in stock.

Another victim Sharmin Nahar blamed the entity of fraudulence on her purchase of a monitor and mouse. Regarding the allegations, Evaly Chief Executive Md Russell denied making any offer.

The e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB), formed for charting a better way of development of the industry has demanded from its members more caring about their individual reputation while developing business. But as it appears the practice at many places is going the wrong way.

Many claimed that the e-CAB's potentials were destroyed due to presence of individuals who don't have successful businesses in e-Commerce sector and therefore resorting to malpractice.

While talking to The Daily Observer, e-CAB President Shomi Kaiser said the association is trying hard to solve the problems and overcome challenges. "Basically, some firms are taking more and more order then their capacity. That is why, some problems occur. We are talking with those companies," she said.

In some cases, those companies have some policy related problems and we will give them instructions to change their policy as early as possible" she added.















