External trade moving ahead despite coronavirus outbreak: Tipu



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi flanked among others by by ICC-B President Mahbubur Rahman, ICCB vice president Rokia A Rahman, ICCB executive board member Mir Nasir Hossain, Uttara Group chairman Matiur Rahman and ICCB Banking Commission Chairman Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, launching the New Incoterms 2020 Rules at a city hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.

There is nothing to worry, he said. He was asked by reporters how the government would face the challenge as imports and exports are coming under growing impacts.

He does not elaborate. Meanwhile he said Bangladesh external trade is moving forward despite new challenges while foreign direct investment (FDI) is also rapidly growing making the country's development visible outside the world.

The Minister made the point at the launching the New Incoterms 2020 Rules at a city hotel in Dhaka on Sunday. ICC-B President Mahbubur Rahman presided over the meeting. It was attended by ICCB vice president Rokia A Rahman, ICCB executive board member Mir Nasir Hossain, Uttara Group chairman Matiur Rahman.

The Incoterms or International Commercial Terms are a series of pre-defined commercial terms published by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) relating to international commercial law

The meeting was also attended by former BB executive director Ahsanullah, former Sonali Bank managing director Mohammad Hossain, former Pubali Bank managing director Helal Uddin Ahmed, ICCB secretary general Ataur Rahman and MTB SEVP Md Bakhteyer Hossain. ATM Nesaul Hoque, vice president, MTB, conducted the workshop.

A total of 125 participants from banks, law firms and corporate houses took part in the day-long event.

Titu Munshi said the country is growing fast and FDI is also rapidly growing. Last year, the country has achieved 8.15 percent of GDP growth while the FDI hits at US $ 5.09 billion mark in July-October this year. Last year, the country's export earnings were $ 39.33 billion. .

Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh's trade is expanding year-on-year, so practice of the Incoterms 2020 will be essential.

Bangladesh is following all international trade tools for its export and imports, Incoterms (International Commercial Terms) rules are one of them. The rules are internationally accepted standards which define the responsibilities of sellers and buyers for delivery of goods under sales contracts, he said.

On the economy, the minister said Bangladesh made remarkable achievement in FY 2019. In the last fiscal, Asian Development Bank (ADB) also termed Bangladesh as the fastest-growing economy in the Asia-Pacific Region due to its 8.35 per cent growth, he said.

Munshi said such growth became possible due to strides by finding new markets for exports and attracting large number of foreign investors as well as investing in a variety of mega modernisation projects.

Mahbubur Rahman said global economic growth has created greater business access to Bangladesh products. As a result goods are sold today in more countries, in larger quantities, in greater variety, and at a faster pace.

But as both the volume and complexity of global trade is increasing, so also increasing greater possibilities for misunderstandings and costly disputes. It needs proper knowledge to overcome the challenges, he said.

















