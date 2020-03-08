Video
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:14 PM
Home Front Page

GK Shamim gets bail one month ago, nobody knows!

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

GK Shamim, an influential and controversial government enlisted contractor, who was arrested over casino scandal, secured his bail in two separate cases including keeping illegal firearms and narcotic control act case one month ago from the High Court.
But, none of the government law officers know anything about the matter yet.
However, his lawyer Shawkat Osman confirmed securing his bail to journalists.
"I have already submitted the bail bond to the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge's Court. He hasn't yet been released from jail, because he will need to secure bail in two more cases for his release," Shawkat added.
The bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty
granted the expelled Jubo League leader GK Shamim bail in a narcotic case on February 4 this year.
Two days after the first bail, on February 6 another HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman granted him bail in illegal firearms case after hearing a bail petition filed by GK Shamim.
Court sources confirmed the matter to journalists on Saturday.
However, government law officer of the bench in arms case Deputy Attorney General FR Khan told that he did not know anything about the granting of bail to GK Shamim.
'I will see the matter. If he secures bail the State will appeal against it,' he added.




Meanwhile, GK Shamim's lawyer Shawkat Osman told that his client (GK Shamim) secured bail from the HC bench for six months in an arms case. He also got bail in a narcotics case from another HC bench on February 4.
Golam Kibria Shamim alias GK Shamim was arrested on September 20 in 2019.
Rapid Action Battalion members seized illegal firearms and Fixed Deposit Receipts worth Tk 165 crore, Tk 1.8 crore in cash and foreign currencies from his house and office at Niketan.
The elite force filed three cases--one under the Narcotics Control Act, one under the Money-Laundering Prevention Act and the other under the Arms Act- against Shamim with Gulshan Police Station on September 21.



