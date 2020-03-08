832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs

Even though the winter is over, 832 people were infected with respiratory problems across the country in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed these patients in eight divisions received treatment for Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI).

Another 1,409 people were treated for diarrhoea and 1,234 for other diseases, including jaundice, eye inflammation, skin problems and fever.

A total of 5,93,849 people were affected by various cold-related diseases across the country between November 1 and March 7, said the DGHS.

Sixty one deaths were reported during this period, it said. -UNB





