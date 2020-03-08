BD yet to carry out UN convention in full





The government's reservation about the clauses 2 and 16-1 (C) has stood in the way of establishing women's rights in Bangladesh.

The article 2 calls on ratifying states to take policy measures eliminating discrimination against women while the article 16 addresses equal rights of women in

marriage, family relations, and divorce.

Women rights activists demanded removal of the government's reservation about certain clauses of the International Convention of the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) ahead of the celebration of the International Women's Day 2020.

They think that it is not possible to ensure equal rights between man and women unless the reservation is removed.

Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, actively working for the full implementation of the convention suggested putting pressure on the government to withdraw its reservation.

Rakha Chowdhury, Acting Movement Secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, said ensuring equal rights and establishing women empowerment is not possible until the government withdraws its objection about those clauses.

She said the government's reservation about clauses No 2 and No 16-1 (C) is impeding the development and progress of women.

"Men and women equally contributed to the society and we expect women should be treated equally. This equal treatment is possible through the full implementation of United Nations Convention," she said.

Most of the Muslim countries signed the convention without any reservations but Bangladesh has kept it pending on the excuse of people's religious sentiments.

Pointing out this issue Rakha Chowdhury said the philosophy of democracy, secularism and humanity were at the root of our Liberation War in 1971.

"If we remember the philosophy then there is no way to escape from implementing this convention with the excuse of religious sentiment," she added.

However, State Minister Fazilatunnesa Indira, the Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, said before giving any approval to any law the government should observe and realize people's sentiments.

"The United Nations Convention is a very pragmatic and effective document for women's right and empowerment, she acknowledged.

Like others the government also knows it and is considering those two clauses positively. But realizing the sensitivity of the issue it is still taking time to approve it fully, she said.

According to the government, the two clauses are against the Quran, Sunnah and Sharia although it did not explain how these clauses go against any of them.

The United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women was accepted in the UN General Assembly on December 18 in 1979 to establish equal rights between man and women.









Salma Khan, former chairman of the committee of the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women noted that signing the convention is a great achievement for Bangladesh but it is not enough until it is implemented in full.





