Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:13 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Saudi detains King's brother, 2 princes over ‘coup plot’

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

RIYADH, Mar 7: Saudi authorities have detained three princes including King Salman's brother and nephew on charges of plotting a coup, the US media reported on Friday, signalling a further consolidation of power by the kingdom's de facto ruler.
The detentions cast aside the last vestiges of potential opposition to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and come as the kingdom limits access to Islam's holiest sites in a highly sensitive move to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus, reports AFP.


