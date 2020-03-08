Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:13 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Front Page

Flashback March 1971

March 7 speech, a call for independence

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Shahnaj Begum

The historic March 7 speech of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a de facto declaration of Bangladesh's independence, has been recognised as part of the world's documentary heritage by UNESCO.
The 19-minute speech is recognized as good as a declaration of independence.
Bangabandhu gave his speech at the Ramna Race Course (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in the capital
where over two million people gathered to listen to his historic speech.
All eyes were centered on the dais where Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was expected any moment.
In his speech Bangabandhu declared a four-point demand for joining the National Assembly meeting on March 25 of 1971.
The demands were immediate withdrawal of the martial law, immediate withdrawal of all military personnel to their barracks, an inquiry into the loss of life and immediate transfer of power to the elected representative of the people before the assembly meeting on March 25.
 His speech in a human sea was virtually the declaration of Bangladesh's independence as Bangabandhu, in his fiery voice, called upon Bangalees to wage a struggle against the Pakistani oppressors until the freedom was achieved.
'This struggle is for freedom, this struggle is for independence', Bangabandhu declared in his roaring voice at the public meeting on March 7, 1971.
The historic 7th March is a red-letter day in the history of the Bangalees' long arduous freedom struggle.
In his nineteen-minute speech, Bangabandhu slowly and accurately narrated the long twenty-three years of history of discrimination of the Bengalis by the West Pakistan rulers.
He announced a civil disobedience movement in the province, calling for 'every house to turn into a fortress'.
The historic 7th March speech of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a de facto declaration of Bangladesh's independence, has been recognised as part of world's documentary heritage by UNESCO.
The 19-minute speech is recognized as an elegy of independence. The speech inspired Bengali people to prepare for a war of independence amid widespread reports of arms mobilization by Pakistan government. Bangladesh Liberation War began 18 days later, when the Pakistan army launched Operation Searchlight on Bangali people in the then East Pakistan.
The speech lasted about 19 minutes and concluded with, "Our struggle, this time, is a struggle for our freedom. Our struggle, this time, is a struggle for our independence. Joy Bangla!"
International media descended upon East Pakistan for the speech amidst speculation that Sheikh Mujib would make a unilateral declaration of independence from Pakistan.
Late President of Bangladesh and founder of BNP Ziaur Rahman wrote in the magazine Bichittra (now defunct) on March 26, 1974, that 'the speech had inspired him to take part in the 1971 Liberation War'.
Bangabandhu started with the lines, "Today, I appeared before you with a heavy heart. You know everything and understand as well. We tried with our lives. But the painful matter is that today, in Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi and Rangpur, the streets are dyed red with the blood of our brethren. Today, the people of Bengal want freedom, the people of Bengal want to survive, the people of Bengal want to have their rights. What wrong did we do?"




"The speech inspired the whole Bengali people even some Urdu speaking Pakistani's living in West Pakistan," Professor Anwar Hossain said.
He also gave several directives for a civil disobedience movement and a clear-cut instruction for the officials working in the government, semi-government, autonomous and private organizations.
The speech also energized the entire nation and prepared the people for the forthcoming liberation struggle. It also served as the ultimate source of inspiration for the countless freedom fighters to join the Mukti Bahini.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GK Shamim gets bail one month ago, nobody knows!
Facebook shuts London, Singapore offices after coronavirus case
832 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs
BD yet to carry out UN convention in full
Saudi detains King's brother, 2 princes over ‘coup plot’
March 7 speech, a call for independence
Biman cancels flights to Kuwait Mar 7, 10
Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time: IEDCR


Latest News
Build yourself up to be empowered: PM to women
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft