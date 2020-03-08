Video
None will remain homeless in Mujib Year, PM assures

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Observer Online Desk

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina places a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the capital on Saturday, on the occasion of historic March 7. PHOTO: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday asked the followers of Bangabandhu's ideology, particularly Awami League leaders and workers, to find out the homeless people in their respective villages and localities for fulfilling the desire of Bangabandhu by ensuring homes for them within the Mujib Borsho.

"You find out how many people remain homeless or landless in your own villages and areas. We'll arrange homes for them. If you can't spend money, I'll. But we want to give them homes. This is our only desire (in this Mujib Borsho)," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Awami League at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on the occasion of the historic 7th March.

She said the government wants no one to remain homeless in this Mujib Borsho (Mujib Year), which will be celebrated from March 2020 to March 2021.

"It can't happen that one will remain homeless in this Mujib Borsho. We want to fulfill his (Bangabandhu) desire," said Hasina adding that the Father of the Nation had repeatedly said it was his desire that the people of Bangladesh would get food, cloth and an improved life.

She said the government has ensured food security making Bangladesh as self-sufficient in food production, taken the healthcare services to the doorsteps of people and created a scope for education.

She said her government has taken various projects like Ashrayan and housing projects for the homeless people and continues its efforts with such measures for them by following the footsteps of the Father of the Nation.

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League, said AL's every leader and activist, as a follower of Mujib ideology, has a responsibility towards the country and the nation. "If you can carry it out, it'll be fruitful."

The Prime Minister said she will provide money anyhow to arrange houses for the homeless families if any leader and activist cannot spend money after finding out such people.

She asked her audience to spread her call to every leader and activist of Awami League across the country.

The Prime Minister presided over the discussion while AL general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader delivered the introductory speech.

AL advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu and AL presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Mohammad Nasim and Muhammad Faruk Khan, AL joint general secretaries Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AL Dhaka South City unit president Abu Ahammad Mannafi and AL Dhaka North City unit general secretary SM Mannan Kochi, among others, spoke on the occasion.





Former Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Abdul Mannan addressed the discussion, while noted poet Shimul Mustafa recited a poem on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

UNB

