Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:13 PM
Biman cancels flights to Kuwait Mar 7, 10

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Saturday cancelled two Kuwait-bound flights scheduled to fly on March 7 and March 10 after the suspension of flight operations by the Kuwait government with seven countries for fear of an outbreak of coronavirus
infection.
Tahera Khondokar, Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) of Biman, on Saturday confirmed flight cancellation to the Gulf country.
She informed that the flight operation with Kuwait will remain suspended for
the next seven days. As a result, the two schedule flights will be cancelled. Further decision on the suspended flights will be taken later.
The decision of flight operation suspension has come after Kuwait government announced suspension of flight operations with seven countries including Bangladesh to avert coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The other countries, which will not be allowed to operate flights with Kuwait, are the Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt.
A release of the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry on Saturday said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Kuwait on Saturday suspended all flights to and from seven countries including Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare.




The Kuwait authorities also prohibited entry of those who stayed in the seven countries in the last two weeks. However, the Kuwaiti nationals will be allowed to enter the country through a quarantine process.


« PreviousNext »

