Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time: IEDCR





However, she assured, "There is no reason to get panic."

At her regular press briefing held at Directorate General of Health Services, she said, "So far, 111 people have been tested in the country, but none detected positive for Coronavirus. Those who came from the virus-affected countries and also bearing the symptoms of the Coronavirus have been advised to avoid public transport."

Meerjady Sabrina also advised the people to keep contact with the hotline number of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), if needed. She said that all precautionary measures have been taken at hospitals across the country.

The people who have respiratory problem, should go to hospital for medical test, she added.

Meanwhile, the number of cases from the new coronavirus has topped 100,000 worldwide

The World Health Organization (WHO) called the spread of the virus "deeply concerning" as a wave of countries reported on Saturday their first cases of the COVID-19 disease, which has now killed nearly 3,500 people and infected more than 100,000 across 92 nations and territories.

Iran's Health Ministry said Saturday the death toll from the virus climbed to 145 while more than 1,000 infections were confirmed overnight totaling some 5,823 cases nationwide.

The capital of Tehran alone has the most infections, with more than 1,500 cases, followed by the Shiite holy city of Qom with 668 and the northern Mazandaran province with 606 cases.

A cruise ship on Egypt's Nile River with over 150 tourists and local crew was in quarantine Saturday in the southern city of Luxor, after 12 people tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A Taiwanese-American tourist who had previously been on the same ship tested positive when she returned to Taiwan. The World Health Organization informed Egyptian authorities, who tested everyone currently on the ship.

In Italy, the death toll from the new Coronavirus has risen to 197 after the largest daily increase in fatalities there since the outbreak began.

Officials said 49 people had died in 24 hours, while more than 4,600 cases have been reported in total.









The country has now reported the most deaths outside of China, where the virus emerged in December.





