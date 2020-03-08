Youth confesses to stealing at cricketer Miraz's house

A youth named Sohel Rana who stole 25 tolas of gold from National cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraz's Mirpur residence, confessed his crime before a Metropolitan Magistrate.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Elias Hossain recorded the statement of the thief, Sohel.

On March 4, a team of Kafrul police arrested Sohel Rana from Bijoy Rankin City of capital's kafrul area.

Police recovered 13 tolas of gold, 12 ana diamond and others imitation ornaments.

Around 25 tolas of gold were looted from Bangladesh cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraz's house in Mirpur area of Dhaka on February 20.

Miraz filed a case with Kafrul Police Station on the day with kafrul Police Station.