Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:13 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Miscellaneous

Youth confesses to stealing at cricketer Miraz's house

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Court Correspondent

A youth named Sohel Rana who stole 25 tolas of gold from National cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraz's Mirpur residence, confessed his crime before a Metropolitan Magistrate.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Elias Hossain recorded the statement of the thief, Sohel.
On March 4, a team of Kafrul police arrested Sohel Rana from Bijoy Rankin City of capital's kafrul area.
Police recovered 13 tolas of gold, 12 ana diamond and others imitation ornaments.
Around 25 tolas of gold were looted from Bangladesh cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraz's house in Mirpur area of Dhaka on February 20.
Miraz filed a case with Kafrul Police Station on the day with kafrul Police Station.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth confesses to stealing at cricketer Miraz's house
Two BCL men held in Magura
Woman alleges she was raped at Westin hotel in Dhaka
President returns home
BD mission in Delhi observes historic 7th March
'Robber' killed in Keraniganj 'gunfight'
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
TICFA meet focuses on more cooperation between BD, US


Latest News
Build yourself up to be empowered: PM to women
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft