Two BCL men held in Magura

MAGURA, Mar 07: Police arrested two activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and extortion in Sadar upazila.

The arrestees are Sazzad Hossain Sacchu, and Emon. Both are members of Babukhali union BCL unit.

Police rescued four members of a family allegedly kidnapped by the BCL men on Friday evening from a garden in Doarpar area in the town and arrested them , said Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Magura Sadar Police Station on Saturday. -UNB





