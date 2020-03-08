Woman alleges she was raped at Westin hotel in Dhaka





The case, started at the Gulshan Police Station on Feb 9 over the incident of mid-January, had remained under wraps amid revelation of shocking stories about how Papia spent millions of takas on room rents and alcohol at the hotel for weeks and months.

The hotel authorities, who deny knowing Papia's visitors, who according to the RAB include top politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen, have declined to comment on the rape case as well.

The 22-year-old alleged victim told bdnews24.com on Friday that her 'rapist' is threatening her after securing bail from the High Court.

The accused, Amzad Hussain, 37, is managing director of Janata Travels at Gulshan and a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry or FBCCI. His father late Akram Hussain headed the top trade body in 1990-92.

Asked for comments on the allegations, Amzad told bdnews24.com on Friday he did not want to speak as the case was being investigated.

Gulshan Police Inspector Md Aminul Islam, who had been tasked with the investigation, said it has been transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation.

"We hadn't received the medical report in around 10 days when the case was here," he said.

According to the case dossier, Amzad started to converse with the woman on the phone and apps after he was introduced to her at a function at the hotel on Dec 25 last year.

He took her to room No. 1916 of the hotel on Jan 3 afternoon and tried to have sex with her but could not do so as she did not give consent, the woman said in the case.









On the night of Jan 16, Amzad drove her to the hotel again when she came out of her house at his request and they entered the room No. 1010 booked under the name of 'Nahiyan', a friend of Amzad, after midnight, she said. -bdnews24.com





A young woman has accused a man of raping her at The Westin Dhaka after she was introduced to him at the hotel, which is at the centre of an escort service scandal involving disgraced ruling party operative Shamima Noor Papia.The case, started at the Gulshan Police Station on Feb 9 over the incident of mid-January, had remained under wraps amid revelation of shocking stories about how Papia spent millions of takas on room rents and alcohol at the hotel for weeks and months.The hotel authorities, who deny knowing Papia's visitors, who according to the RAB include top politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen, have declined to comment on the rape case as well.The 22-year-old alleged victim told bdnews24.com on Friday that her 'rapist' is threatening her after securing bail from the High Court.The accused, Amzad Hussain, 37, is managing director of Janata Travels at Gulshan and a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry or FBCCI. His father late Akram Hussain headed the top trade body in 1990-92.Asked for comments on the allegations, Amzad told bdnews24.com on Friday he did not want to speak as the case was being investigated.Gulshan Police Inspector Md Aminul Islam, who had been tasked with the investigation, said it has been transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation."We hadn't received the medical report in around 10 days when the case was here," he said.According to the case dossier, Amzad started to converse with the woman on the phone and apps after he was introduced to her at a function at the hotel on Dec 25 last year.He took her to room No. 1916 of the hotel on Jan 3 afternoon and tried to have sex with her but could not do so as she did not give consent, the woman said in the case.On the night of Jan 16, Amzad drove her to the hotel again when she came out of her house at his request and they entered the room No. 1010 booked under the name of 'Nahiyan', a friend of Amzad, after midnight, she said. -bdnews24.com