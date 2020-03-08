Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:13 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Miscellaneous

President returns home

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

President Abdul Hamid returned home on Saturday afternoon, wrapping up his 11-day official visit to Uruguay, Brazil and London.
 A regular flight of Qatar Airways carrying the President and his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4 pm, President's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad told UNB.
Law, Minister Anisul Huq, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Archbishop George Kochery, Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior, Cabinet Secretary, the chiefs of the three services, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Senior Secretary, Public Security Division of Home Ministry, Foreign Secretary and high civil and military officials received the President at the VVIP Lounge of the airport.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and senior embassy officials saw the President off at Heathrow International Airport.
 President Abdul Hamid left Dhaka on February 26 by a VVIP flight of Emirates Airlines for Montevideo to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected Uruguayan President held on March 1.
President's spouse Rashida Khanam and secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban accompanied him during the trip.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth confesses to stealing at cricketer Miraz's house
Two BCL men held in Magura
Woman alleges she was raped at Westin hotel in Dhaka
President returns home
BD mission in Delhi observes historic 7th March
'Robber' killed in Keraniganj 'gunfight'
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar
TICFA meet focuses on more cooperation between BD, US


Latest News
Build yourself up to be empowered: PM to women
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft