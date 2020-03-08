President returns home





A regular flight of Qatar Airways carrying the President and his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4 pm, President's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad told UNB.

Law, Minister Anisul Huq, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Archbishop George Kochery, Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior, Cabinet Secretary, the chiefs of the three services, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Senior Secretary, Public Security Division of Home Ministry, Foreign Secretary and high civil and military officials received the President at the VVIP Lounge of the airport.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and senior embassy officials saw the President off at Heathrow International Airport.

President Abdul Hamid left Dhaka on February 26 by a VVIP flight of Emirates Airlines for Montevideo to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected Uruguayan President held on March 1.

President's spouse Rashida Khanam and secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban accompanied him during the trip. -UNB















