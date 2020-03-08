BD mission in Delhi observes historic 7th March

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Saturday held a discussion meeting and paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to highlight the significance of his historic 7th March speech that inspired and prepared the Bengalees to successfully fight for their nation's independence in 1971.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran led the members of the mission to place a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at the chancery building, said a press release. -BSS









