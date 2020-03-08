'Robber' killed in Keraniganj 'gunfight'





The identity of the deceased could not be known yet.

Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of Baghoir Police Station, said tipped-off that a gang of robbers is committing robbery after stopping buses and pedestrians in Baghoir and Chitakhola areas, a police patrol team went to the spot at night. As soon as police reached the spot, the robbers opened fire on them forcing them to fire back in self-defense, triggering a 15-minute gunfight, the OC added.

Later, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Mitford Hospital at 10am on Saturday for autopsy.









Police also recovered four knives and 15 blank cartridges from the spot. A case was filed with Dakkhin Keraniganj Police Station. -UNB





