Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:12 PM
Mentally challenged minor girl 'raped' in Kamrangirchar

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020

A mentally challenged minor girl was reportedly raped in the city's Kamrangirchar area on Friday night.
The victim's aunt said the incident took place when her mother, a domestic help, went out for work.
Her mother did not find her when she returned home in the evening. Later, neighbours found the girl near a narrow lane of the area and rescued her around 1am.
She was immediately taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as she was bleeding.
Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said relatives brought the girl to One-Stop Crisis Centre of the hospital and claimed that she was raped.
"Things will be clear after getting medical report," he added.    -UNB


