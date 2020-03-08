Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:12 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home City News

Man stabbed to death by muggers in Tongi

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Tongi, Mar 07: A man was killed when a group of muggers stabbed him in Tongi of Gazipur district on Friday.
The victim was identified as Rakibul Islam, 30, a resident of Hajiganj Thana area of Chandpur district.
According to family sources, Rakibul was a worker of Elite Paint Company in Chattogram.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tongi (East) Thana Md Jahidul Islam confirmed the incident saying, "Rakibul was travelling to Dhaka from Chattogram by train.  When it reached at Gazipur-Tongi Railway Station, a mugger came running and snatched his phone from the train window. Rakibul ran after the mugger to rescue the phone but members of the mugger gang eventually caught and stabbed him."    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dr Dipu Moni attends a programme at Azimpur Govt Girls' High School
Man stabbed to death by muggers in Tongi
March 7 Speech inspire freedom seekers
UNICEF’s instructions to prevent COVID-19
Mujib Borsho celebrations: 3 held in Ctg for ‘extortion’
PM, her sister join Joy Bangla Concert
Drug trader held with Yaba pills
Denial of 7 March is denial of independence: Hasan


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft