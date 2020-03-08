Man stabbed to death by muggers in Tongi

Tongi, Mar 07: A man was killed when a group of muggers stabbed him in Tongi of Gazipur district on Friday.

The victim was identified as Rakibul Islam, 30, a resident of Hajiganj Thana area of Chandpur district.

According to family sources, Rakibul was a worker of Elite Paint Company in Chattogram.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tongi (East) Thana Md Jahidul Islam confirmed the incident saying, "Rakibul was travelling to Dhaka from Chattogram by train. When it reached at Gazipur-Tongi Railway Station, a mugger came running and snatched his phone from the train window. Rakibul ran after the mugger to rescue the phone but members of the mugger gang eventually caught and stabbed him." -BSS







