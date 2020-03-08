March 7 Speech inspire freedom seekers

Dhaka University Vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Saturday said historic March 7 speech not only inspired the Bengali nation but also will continue to inspire all the neglected, deprived and freedom seeking people across the world.

The DU VC remarked this at a seminar observing the historic March 7 at a seminar. Dhaka University organised the seminar titled 'The importance and significance of historic March 7' at Teacher-Student Center (TSC) on the campus.

While addressing the seminar as chief guest Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is relevant and contemporary in all ages. The younger generation needs to know about Bangabandhu and possess his liberal, humanitarian and non-communal values.

