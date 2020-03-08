UNICEF’s instructions to prevent COVID-19





The corona virus is large in size with a cell diameter of 400-500 micro, so any mask prevents its entry, so there is no need to exploit pharmacists to trade with muzzles.

The virus does not settle in the air, but on the ground, so it is not transmitted by the air.

The corona virus, when it falls on a metal surface, will live for 12 hours, so washing hands with soap and water well will do the trick.

Corona virus when it falls on fabrics stays for 9 hours, so washing clothes or exposing them to the sun for two hours is enough for the purpose of killing it.

The virus lives on the hands for 10 minutes, so putting the alcohol sanitizer in the pocket is enough for the purpose of prevention.

If the virus is exposed to a temperature of 26-27oC, it will be killed, it does not live in hot areas.

Also drinking hot water and exposure to the sun is good enough. Staying away from ice cream and cold food is important.









Gargling with warm water and salt kills tonsils and prevents them from leaking into the lungs.

Adhering to these instructions is sufficient to prevent the virus. -BSS



