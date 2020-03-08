Video
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:12 PM
City News

Mujib Borsho celebrations: 3 held in Ctg for ‘extortion’

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 07: Police have arrested three young men on charge of collecting money from different business establishments in Nandankanon area of the port city in the name of Mujib Borsho celebrations, claiming themselves as Jubo League supporters.
The arrestees are Sheikh Riaz Ahmmed Prokash Raju, 40, Shahjahan, 45, and Batul Barua Prokash Dano, 38.
Mohammad Mohosin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said a team of police arrested the three youths while extorting money from a shop in the area on Friday afternoon.




Two other youths, Liton, 35 and Roby, 40, fled the scene.
A case was filed against the five 'extortionists'.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the OC said supporters of local Jubo League leader Helal Akbar were extorting from Agrabad, Nandankanon and adjoining areas for the last four months.


