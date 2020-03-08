PM, her sister join Joy Bangla Concert



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with her sister Sheikh Rehana attends the Joy Bangla Concert for the first time at the Bangladesh Army Stadium on Saturday, ahead of the celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary. photo : bdnews24.com

Bangabandhu's other daughter Sheikh Rehana accompanied Hasina. His grandchildren Saima Wazed Hossain and Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a CRI trustee, were already there.

Young Bangla, the youth group of the Awami League's Centre for Research and Information or CRI, organised the concert at the Army Stadium in Dhaka for the sixth year on Saturday.

The organisation holds the concert every year on the day marking Bangabandhu's historic Mar 7 speech of 1971, but this year it has come 10 days before his birth centenary, which has added a different fervour to the event.

His daughter Hasina arrived at the venue at about 7:30pm and sat at the VIP Gallery where the organisers have put hoardings containing some of Bangabandhu's quotes and the signature image of the Father of the Nation with his finger raised during the speech.

Besides the performances by the bands, fireworks and a holographic show on Bangabandhu were arranged. The organisers also screened the historic speech. -Bdnews24.com















Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday attended the Joy Bangla Concert for the first time ahead of the celebrations for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's centenary.Bangabandhu's other daughter Sheikh Rehana accompanied Hasina. His grandchildren Saima Wazed Hossain and Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a CRI trustee, were already there.Young Bangla, the youth group of the Awami League's Centre for Research and Information or CRI, organised the concert at the Army Stadium in Dhaka for the sixth year on Saturday.The organisation holds the concert every year on the day marking Bangabandhu's historic Mar 7 speech of 1971, but this year it has come 10 days before his birth centenary, which has added a different fervour to the event.His daughter Hasina arrived at the venue at about 7:30pm and sat at the VIP Gallery where the organisers have put hoardings containing some of Bangabandhu's quotes and the signature image of the Father of the Nation with his finger raised during the speech.Besides the performances by the bands, fireworks and a holographic show on Bangabandhu were arranged. The organisers also screened the historic speech. -Bdnews24.com