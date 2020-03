SYLHET, Mar 07: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive arrested a drug trader along with 6,750 Yaba pills from Gowainghat upazila on Friday evening.

The arrestee is Md Abul Hossain, 22, son of Abdul Kadir of Latu village in the upazila.

A team of the elite force conducted a drive at Bagher Sarak area and arrested Abul with the Yaba pills around 7:00pm, said a Rab-9 press release.

Later, he was handed over to Gowainghat thana police. -UNB